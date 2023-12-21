Everest Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced Glen Browne has been appointed to Global Head of Accident Health ("A&H"), effective immediately. Mr. Browne will continue to report to Adam Clifford, co-lead of Everest Insurance International

"Glen's appointment underscores Everest's commitment to the A&H market, and the global businesses who need our protection to thrive in the heightened risk environment," said Mike Karmilowicz, President and CEO of Everest Insurance. "We have significantly augmented our offering with outstanding talent and innovative, bespoke solutions, and now with Glen's caliber of leadership and specialized expertise, we will continue to elevate our A&H business across North America and globally."

Mr. Browne's extensive track record building global A&H businesses and solutions across Europe and Asia Pacific spans more than three decades. He was most recently Head of International Corporate Strategy at Everest Insurance, and prior to that served as Deputy Regional President and Consumer Lines Division President at Chubb Asia Pacific, where he led the region's A&H and personal lines divisions, leveraging long established relationships with third party A&H claims networks and assistance services globally. Mr. Browne also served as Country President for ACE Insurance Thailand and as CEO of European Operations for CIGNA where he led the organization's A&H businesses across the continent. He was also Head of Accident Health at AIG Far East. Mr. Browne holds a Master of Business Administration from Singapore Management University.

"We continue to diversify and expand Everest's value proposition with best-in-class leadership, expertise and service to meet the global insurance market's growing needs," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we advance our strategy, we are bringing the best of Everest to strengthen our global presence in vital business lines like A&H with market-leading talent and solutions."

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

