WKN: 873532 | ISIN: FR0000061129
21.12.23
08:01 Uhr
BOIRON: Outlook 2023 - Communication calendar 2024

The Board of Directors of Laboratoires BOIRON met on 19 December 2023, under the chairmanship of Mr Thierry Boiron.

At this meeting, the Board reviewed the latest business and earnings forecasts for 2023. It emerged that the expected fall in sales of COVID tests, combined with the low level of winter pathologies at the end of the year, should lead to a decline in sales and a slight fall in operating profit in 2023 compared with 2022, before other operating income and expenses.

At this Board meeting, the representatives of BOIRON DEVELOPPEMENT, the Group's majority shareholder, confirmed their intention, at the end of the Simplified Public Purchase Offer (OPAS), the timetable for which will be determined by the French Financial Market Authority (AMF), to implement a delisting of BOIRON shares if the conditions are met.

In any event, the Board of Directors has decided to adjust the 2024 financial communication timetable. Thus, in accordance with regulatory obligations, BOIRON will only publish its annual and half-yearly results, and an Annual Financial Report.

Laboratoires BOIRON

All information relating to the proposed Offer can be found at www.opas-boiron.com.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83436-boi-201223-perspectives-2023-calendrier-publications-gb.pdf

