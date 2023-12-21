Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
GlobeNewswire
21.12.2023 | 15:58
Admission to trading of Modus Grupe bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on December 21, 2023, to admit the bonds of UAB "Modus
Grupe" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request
of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Modus Grupe" bonds is December
22, 2023. 



Issuer's full name         UAB "Modus Grupe"     
---------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name         MDG            
---------------------------------------------------------------
Securities ISIN code        LT0000408445        
---------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date      2025-12-04         
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security, EUR 100            
---------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities        80 000           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the issue, EUR      8 000 000         
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name        MDGBFLOT25FA        
---------------------------------------------------------------
Annual coupon rate, %        6 months EURIBOR plus 7,0 %
---------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates       June 4 and December 4   
---------------------------------------------------------------
??Market              First North Vilnius    
---------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB "Modus Grupe" is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS.

UAB "Modus Grupe" Offer Document is attached, and financial reports can be
found on the Company's website here: 

https://www.modus.group/investment



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1185901
