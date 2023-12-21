Admission to trading of Modus Grupe bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on December 21, 2023, to admit the bonds of UAB "Modus Grupe" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Modus Grupe" bonds is December 22, 2023. Issuer's full name UAB "Modus Grupe" --------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name MDG --------------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000408445 --------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 2025-12-04 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security, EUR 100 --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 80 000 --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 8 000 000 --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name MDGBFLOT25FA --------------------------------------------------------------- Annual coupon rate, % 6 months EURIBOR plus 7,0 % --------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates June 4 and December 4 --------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius --------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "Modus Grupe" is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS. UAB "Modus Grupe" Offer Document is attached, and financial reports can be found on the Company's website here: https://www.modus.group/investment Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1185901