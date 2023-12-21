Xtra Energy Corp.: Xtra Energy Corporation Announces the First Look at The Historic Blue Eagle Group, Increasing the Company's Past Producing Antimony Operations Under Ownership; Video Attached

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is delighted to announce and share the first look at the Blue Eagle Group with our investors. The Blue Eagle Group, located on the southern tip of our American Antimony Project, is part of the targeted Phase 1 expansion, completed in late 2022.

The Blue Eagle Group as described in"Antimony Deposits of Nevada"; nbmg bull. 61 "are on the northeast slope of a southeast-trending canyon which takes off from Bernice Canyon 4 miles from its mouth. In 1956 they were held by E. E. Yolks. There are 4 adits, 2 winzes, and 1 open cut, totaling 322 feet. Shale and sandstone crop out in this area. A fine-grained dike, striking east and dipping 70°-80° S., cuts the sedimentary rocks down the canyon from the mine. A sample of the vein in Adit 4 assayed 0.06 of an ounce of gold and 0.26 of an ounce of silver per ton, 21.80 percent antimony, and no selenium."

"We are thrilled to present the Blue Eagle Group video to our investors as our team continues its extensive on-the-ground exploration of the Bernice Canyon," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman of Xtra Energy. This was a major find and addition to our American Antimony Projects and its bolstering antimony assets, rivaling the Arrance and Lofthouse in their size and potential. This third extensive historical operation that we own will be integral to revitalizing this historic district. There is 1 open and accessible adit with underground workings exceeding 100 ft+, 3 additional adits that can be reopened, and multiple levels of open cuts in this operation. In the days ahead, our exploration team will be revisiting this site to conduct further exploration and several rounds of preliminary XRF testing.

Viewing of this video can be found at the link provided: https://youtu.be/a1e49ywPTB8:

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 79 lode claim, 1632 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

