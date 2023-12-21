NordLayer Has Been Honored as the Winner of the Cloud-Based Product of the Year Category at the Annual Cyber Security Awards 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / NordLayer has earned the Cloud-Based Product of the Year award at the Cyber Security Awards for their cloud firewall. The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014 to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes throughout all categories. With independent, industry-leading judges, companies are awarded solely on merit.

The people behind NordLayer's product tirelessly work to help businesses utilize stress-free solutions that meet their network security needs and cover more use cases. Features like Cloud Firewall enhance network security and granular access controls. With a few clicks, NordLayer's cloud firewall seamlessly integrates into network infrastructure, protecting every connection point from the cloud.

"It's wonderful to be named as the winner of the Cyber Security Awards and gain added recognition for our hard work and success," said Povilas Žukauskas, chief marketing officer at NordLayer. "These awards are a testament to Nordlayer's commitment to business cybersecurity. We are glad that the judges appreciate our work in making cloud-based products like firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) available to more businesses."

The judges at the Cyber Security Awards 2023 said: "The competition this year was tough with exceptionally high-quality entries. All the categories have outstanding entries, representing the very best the industry has to offer. To win is a huge achievement - there are now so many accomplished people and organizations within the field of cybersecurity."

For the NordLayer team, 2023 was marked by success. This year NordLayer received six awards, including the RemoteTech Breakthrough awards, Cloud Awards, Top InfoSec Innovator awards, Globee Cybersecurity awards, Stevie American Business awards, and Merit awards.

About NordLayer

NordLayer provides flexible and easy-to-implement cybersecurity tools for businesses of any size or work model developed by the standard of NordVPN. We help organizations secure networks in a stress-free way. NordLayer enhances internet security and modernizes network and resource access with technical improvements aligning with the best regulatory compliance standards. Helping organizations to adopt FWaaS, ZTNA, and SWG principles, NordLayer is focused on the Security Service Edge of cybersecurity services. Quick and easy to integrate with existing infrastructure, hardware-free, and designed with ease of scale in mind, NordLayer meets the varying growth pace and ad-hoc cybersecurity requirements of agile businesses and distributed workforces today.

About the Cyber Security Awards

The Cyber Security Awards are a recognized awards event for the cybersecurity industry. The event consists of reception drinks, dinner, and entertainment. The awards are the ideal event to gain recognition for success within the cybersecurity industry. At the awards, attendees can expect to network with leading industry professionals from consultancies, technology firms, defense businesses, FTSE 250, and public sector bodies.

Contact Information

Evita Anilionyte

PR manager

evita.anilionyte@nordsec.com

SOURCE: NordLayer

View the original press release on newswire.com.