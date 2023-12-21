Oxylabs' "Project 4ß" Empowers Investigative Journalists With Web Scraping Solutions

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / "Project 4ß," a pro bono initiative by Oxylabs, is delighted to announce its collaboration with several prominent investigative journalism organizations, including Forbes, Confirmado, RIMA, and Civic Resilience Initiative (CRI). New partnerships mark the company's commitment to making web intelligence insights accessible to all and helping journalists worldwide uncover critical stories to the broader public.

Working in investigative journalism requires tackling a massive pile of information to unearth essential fragments that can expose hidden stories. Thus, the technology of web scraping has proven to be an important asset for journalists to unveil a spectrum of issues, including monitoring extremist groups or potential cases of discrimination, human trafficking across public social media platforms and forums, exposing government corruption via public records and official statements, and many more.

"Advanced disinformation monitoring is inseparable from tools that enable the efficient and rapid collection of necessary data. Only with their help can we cover a wide range of sources, including both public social media and news portal channels. Without the Oxylabs data collection tools provided by the "4beta" program, our disinformation research activities in the Baltic countries would not be as comprehensive, and the work of our researchers could not proceed as quickly and smoothly," - said Tomas Kazulenas, Director of Civic Resilience Initiative.

Luis Assardo, founder of Confirmado, added: "Research disinformation in some countries is more difficult because of the lack of access to tools. Our work focuses on under-researched countries, and now Oxylabs is one of our top tools for doing OSINT and allowing us to understand the data we have collected. A powerful tool that gives access to data and analyzes it properly."

Through a partnership with "4ß", its new partners Forbes, Confirmado, RIMA, and Civic Resilience Initiative get free access to Oxylabs' cutting-edge web scraping solutions and the world's largest ethically sourced proxy network.

"We are thrilled to form partnerships with these esteemed organizations, contributing our resources to support their critical work. Such collaborations indicate how web scraping can contribute to a more transparent and informed society, showcasing just one of the diverse applications of the technology," said Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of Oxylabs. "We extend an open invitation to other organizations to join the "Project 4ß" initiative to further advance investigative journalism for the public good."

"Project 4ß" has already forged partnerships with a number of organizations, including Debunk.org , an organization dedicated to countering online disinformation and state-sponsored internet propaganda, the Environmental Protection Department of Lithuania, members from academic institutions, such as the University of Edinburgh , University of Pennsylvania, and many more.

"Project 4ß" always welcomes academic institutions, researchers, NGOs, non-profits, and other organizations engaged in addressing the most complex societal missions to join the pro bono program and get access to Oxylabs' know-how and robust web intelligence collection solutions.

About Oxylabs:

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence acquisition solution and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022 and 2023, Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

