Web3 Ventures Inc.: Web3 Ventures Adds Six Strategic Advisors, Setting the Stage for a Transformative Future

Web3 Ventures adds representation to board of advisors, with global expertise from digital finance, health and wellness, and global capital markets

Sebastien Badault - experience at Google, Amazon and Alibaba, specializing in B2B

Kevin Soltani -founder and CEO of GIMA Group Inc., specializing in blockchain, proptech, gaming and the metaverse, international business

Phillip Lord - President at Oobit and an investment banker, serial blockchain investor, and former non-executive director at Luna PR

Walid Benothman - digital finance, formerly Head of BD and Institutional Sales at 1inch, former head of EMEA Sales for Ripple, led growth and strategy for Curv, facilitating its acquisition by PayPal

Mona Coyle - Registered nurse (ICU and clinical operations experience), leader in longevity and healthcare innovation combining clinical expertise and entrepreneurship

Shidan Gouran - founder of Gulf Pearl and Bluesphere Carbon, early investor in blockchain, pioneer in tech ventures

"Believing in the future means more than just a financial investment, it's about aligning our values with the companies we chose to invest in and partner with. At Web3 Ventures, our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and impactful technologies mirrors the ethos we bring to our advisory board," stated David Nikzad, CEO and Co-Founder of Web3 Ventures. "Our board of directors and advisors bring valuable knowledge and experience we can leverage as we execute on our global roadmap." Web3 Ventures invests broadly across a range of companies, from inspired startups to mature enterprises. These industries include health, wellness and longevity, gaming, blockchain and digital ownership, fintech, space, SaaS, and more. As deeply experienced entrepreneurs, Web3 Ventures is drawn to the outliers and their disruptive concepts. "I believe in finding the right frequencies in the people we work with and the investments we make. Our strategic advisory board epitomizes the convergence of diverse cultures, innovation, and individuals who embody a relentless pursuit of excellence. It's a privilege to be surrounded by such wisdom and experience, which will greatly benefit us as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Strategic Advisors:

Sebastien Badault

Sebastien is an industry professional with years of experience at the intersection of technology, security, and the online world. He currently serves as VP for Ledger Enterprise, running the company's B2B business. He previously served as Managing Director for France, Belgium and Luxembourg at Alibaba, building the company's Luxury Pavilion, which has become China's largest online luxury platform. Before joining Alibaba, Sebastien was one of the first employees for both Google France and Amazon France, driving sales and marketing teams to build local market share and enhance the online ecosystem for both organizations. He spent more than ten years at Google, where he ran the company's French operations and was a founding member of the Global Client and Agency Solutions Organization. With Amazon, Sebastien served as European Business Development Manager, leading the group's customer and partner acquisition strategy across the UK, Germany and France.

Kevin Soltani

Kevin is a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in the alternative investments industry and a passionate and visionary leader. As the founder and CEO of GIMA Group, Inc., he steers the company into a global advisory, consulting, and investing powerhouse specializing in blockchain, proptech, gaming/esports, and the metaverse; four prior exits and one IPO in the company's history. With a robust background in international business and finance, Kevin possesses a profound interest in innovation and emerging technologies. His driving force lies in the mission of creating value and catalyzing positive change worldwide through digital assets and pioneering experiences. Throughout his career, Kevin actively engaged in raising funds, fostering strategic partnerships, capitalizing on startup potential, and broadening market horizons. Proficient in guiding companies toward their growth stages, adept at business metrics, skilled in social networking strategies, and a competent manager of executive teams, he thrives on collaborating with agile, web3.0 centric, and innovative teams worldwide.

Phillip Lord

Phillip brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the web3.0 space. His extensive background as President at Oobit and as an investment banker, serial blockchain investor, and former non-executive director at Luna PR equipped him adeptly for steering strategic partnerships, spearheading business development, and executing powerful marketing strategies. With a career spanning over 25 years in global capital markets, Lord boasted a profound understanding of diverse markets, encompassing the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Renowned as a crypto market expert, he possesses comprehensive knowledge spanning coin/token issuance to both centralized and decentralized exchanges/platforms.

Walid Benothman

Walid is an experienced leader in the digital finance industry, and is renowned for his 'out-of-the-box' thinking and innovative approach. Formerly Head of BD and Institutional Sales at 1inch, Walid played key roles in groundbreaking blockchain startups. Notably, he joined Curv in 2020, leading Growth and Strategy Operations for the EMEA market, instrumental in positioning Dubai as a pivotal hub. His strategic direction facilitated Curv's acquisition by PayPal, marking a milestone in digital payment processes and signaling the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. From 2016 to 2020, Walid served as Head of EMEA Sales for Ripple, driving pivotal initiatives in institutional sales, partnerships, and go-to-market strategies, which significantly contributed to XRP's ecosystem and utility. Additionally, he serves as a Senior Advisory Board Member at HayvnGlobal, offering expert insights into OTC and custodians.

Mona Coyle

Mona is a registered nurse with over a decade of experience in ICU and clinical operations and is a seasoned healthcare professional. With a rich background spanning 20 years in management and entrepreneurship, Mona co-founded Eterna Health, where she played a key role in shaping the company's strategic direction. Her dynamic leadership style, coupled with clinical expertise, uniquely positions her as a driving force in healthcare innovation. Mona's commitment to fostering positive change in the industry reflects her passion for combining medical excellence with entrepreneurial spirit.

Shidan Gouran

Shidan is the founder of Gulf Pearl, a Canadian merchant bank focused on financing both public and private companies in the information, communications and media sectors and one of the earliest investors in the blockchain sector. He is also the Chairman of Bluesphere Ventures, a pioneering incubator dedicated to driving positive environmental change through innovative projects and sustainable solutions. He founded a number of pioneering technology ventures in the telecommunications and consumer electronics industries. Today, he focuses his efforts on bringing his wealth of knowledge to further companies in the web3.0 sector.

About Web3 Ventures

Web3 Ventures is a diversified investment Company focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications in wellness, healthcare and the decentralized web. Focused on supporting founders and entrepreneurs, Web3's core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, and medium enterprises.

For further information please contact:

Web3 Ventures David Nikzad CEO, Chairman Telephone: 1-866-395-6989 Email: investors@w3ven.com

