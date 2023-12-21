Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
WKN: A3CSVL | ISIN: DK0061550811 | Ticker-Symbol: 7WI
21.12.23
08:03 Uhr
0,077 Euro
-0,002
-2,30 %
21.12.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Linkfire A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (688/23)

Linkfire A/S has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Linkfire A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   LINKFI   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   DK0061550811
----------------------------
Order book ID: 228619   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be January 18,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
