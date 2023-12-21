Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Linkfire A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (688/23)

Linkfire A/S has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Linkfire A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Short name: LINKFI ---------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061550811 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 228619 ---------------------------- The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be January 18, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.