ChallengerX Plc - Final Results for the Period Ended 30 June 2023

ChallengerXplc("ChallengerX","CX"orthe"Company")
FinalResultsforthePeriodEnded30June2023
ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non- traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world announces its Audited Annual Report and financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 (the "AnnualReport").
An extract of the Company's audited report and accounts can be found below. A full copy of the Annual Report,
which should be read in full, will shortly be available from the Company's website
https://challengerx.io/investors/ and will be sent to all shareholders.
In accordance with Rule 4.3 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook, the Company will announce management statements within one month of the quarter end for each quarter until an audit report is published without modification. Accordingly, the Company will release the following quarterly reports:
- A report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 by 31 January 2024
- A report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 by 30 April 2024
- A report for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 by 31 July 2024
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
StatementofComprehensiveIncomeFortheperiodended30June2023
2023
(£'000)
2022
(£'000
£'000
£'000
Expenses
Administrative expenses
(392)
( 279)
Impairment of investment in subsidiary
-
( 839)
)
Impairment of loan
-
( 118)
Operatingloss
(392)
(1,236)
(Loss)beforetax
(392)
(1,236)
Taxation
-
-
(Loss)forthefinancialyear
(392)
(1,236)
Totalcomprehensiveloss
(392)
(1,236)
(Loss)pershare(pence)fromcontinuingoperationsattributabletoownersofthecompany-basic&diluted
(0.13)
(0.47)
StatementofFinancialPositionAsat30June2023
2023
2022
(£'000
£'000
£'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
15
7
Cash and cash equivalents
48
385
Total current assets
63
392
TOTAL ASSETS
63
392
LIABILITES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
96
110
Total current liabilities
96
110
Capital and reserves
Share capital
343
288
Share premium
1,252
1,230
Retained earnings
(1,628)
(1,236)
Total equity
(33)
282
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
63
392
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 December 2023 and signed on its behalf
John May
Director
StatementofChangesinEquityFortheperiodended30June2023
Share capital
£'000
Share premium
£'000
Retained earnings
£'000
Total
£'000
Balance as at 1 July 2022
288
1,230
(1,236)
282
(Loss) for the year
-
-
(392)
(392)
Total comprehensive income
-
Issue of shares (net of costs)
55
22
-
77
Total transaction with owners
55
22
-
77
As at 30 June 2023
343
1,252
(1,628)
(33)
Share capital
£'000
Share premium
£'000
Retained earnings
£'000
Total
£'000
(Loss) for the year
-
-
(1,236)
(1,236)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(1,236)
(1,236)
Issue of shares (net of costs)
288
1,230
-
1,518
Total transaction with owners
288
1,230
-
1,518
As at 30 June 2022
288
1,230
(1,236)
282
StatementofCashFlows
Fortheperiodended30June 2023
2023
£'000
2022
£'000
Cash from operating activities
(Loss) before tax
(392)
(1,236)
Adjustments for:
(Increase) in trade and other receivables
(8)
(7)
(Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables
(14)
110
Net cash used in operating activities
(414)
(1,133)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares
Adjustment to share issue cost
82
(5)
1,518
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
77
1,518
Net cash flows for the year
(337)
385
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
385
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
48
385
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(337)
385
Cash and cash equivalents comprise:
Cash at bank and in hand
48
385