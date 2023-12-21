Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01
PR Newswire
21.12.2023
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChallengerX Plc - Final Results for the Period Ended 30 June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

ChallengerXplc("ChallengerX","CX"orthe"Company")

FinalResultsforthePeriodEnded30June2023

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non- traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world announces its Audited Annual Report and financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 (the "AnnualReport").

An extract of the Company's audited report and accounts can be found below. A full copy of the Annual Report,

which should be read in full, will shortly be available from the Company's website

https://challengerx.io/investors/ and will be sent to all shareholders.

In accordance with Rule 4.3 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook, the Company will announce management statements within one month of the quarter end for each quarter until an audit report is published without modification. Accordingly, the Company will release the following quarterly reports:

  • A report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 by 31 January 2024
  • A report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 by 30 April 2024
  • A report for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 by 31 July 2024

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

ChallengerXplc

John May, Chairman

jmay@city-westminster.com

FirstSentinelCorporateFinance

AQSE Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge

/ Gabrielle Cordeiro

+44 203 855 5551

StatementofComprehensiveIncomeFortheperiodended30June2023

2023

(£'000)

2022

(£'000

£'000

£'000

Expenses

Administrative expenses

(392)

( 279)

Impairment of investment in subsidiary

-

( 839)

)

Impairment of loan

-

( 118)

Operatingloss

(392)

(1,236)

(Loss)beforetax

(392)

(1,236)

Taxation

-

-

(Loss)forthefinancialyear

(392)

(1,236)

Totalcomprehensiveloss

(392)

(1,236)

(Loss)pershare(pence)fromcontinuingoperationsattributabletoownersofthecompany-basic&diluted

(0.13)

(0.47)

StatementofFinancialPositionAsat30June2023

2023

2022

(£'000

£'000

£'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

15

7

Cash and cash equivalents

48

385

Total current assets

63

392

TOTAL ASSETS

63

392

LIABILITES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

96

110

Total current liabilities

96

110

Capital and reserves

Share capital

343

288

Share premium

1,252

1,230

Retained earnings

(1,628)

(1,236)

Total equity

(33)

282

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

63

392

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 December 2023 and signed on its behalf

John May

Director

StatementofChangesinEquityFortheperiodended30June2023

Share capital

£'000

Share premium

£'000

Retained earnings

£'000

Total

£'000

Balance as at 1 July 2022

288

1,230

(1,236)

282

(Loss) for the year

-

-

(392)

(392)

Total comprehensive income

-

Issue of shares (net of costs)

55

22

-

77

Total transaction with owners

55

22

-

77

As at 30 June 2023

343

1,252

(1,628)

(33)

Share capital

£'000

Share premium

£'000

Retained earnings

£'000

Total

£'000

(Loss) for the year

-

-

(1,236)

(1,236)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(1,236)

(1,236)

Issue of shares (net of costs)

288

1,230

-

1,518

Total transaction with owners

288

1,230

-

1,518

As at 30 June 2022

288

1,230

(1,236)

282

StatementofCashFlows

Fortheperiodended30June 2023

2023

£'000

2022

£'000

Cash from operating activities

(Loss) before tax

(392)

(1,236)

Adjustments for:

(Increase) in trade and other receivables

(8)

(7)

(Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables

(14)

110

Net cash used in operating activities

(414)

(1,133)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issue of shares

Adjustment to share issue cost

82

(5)

1,518

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

77

1,518

Net cash flows for the year

(337)

385

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

385

-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

48

385

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(337)

385

Cash and cash equivalents comprise:

Cash at bank and in hand

48

385


