ChallengerX Plc - Final Results for the Period Ended 30 June 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

ChallengerXplc("ChallengerX","CX"orthe"Company")

FinalResultsforthePeriodEnded30June2023

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non- traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world announces its Audited Annual Report and financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 (the "AnnualReport").

An extract of the Company's audited report and accounts can be found below. A full copy of the Annual Report,

which should be read in full, will shortly be available from the Company's website

https://challengerx.io/investors/ and will be sent to all shareholders.

In accordance with Rule 4.3 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook, the Company will announce management statements within one month of the quarter end for each quarter until an audit report is published without modification. Accordingly, the Company will release the following quarterly reports:

A report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 by 31 January 2024

A report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 by 30 April 2024

A report for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 by 31 July 2024

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

StatementofComprehensiveIncomeFortheperiodended30June2023

2023 (£'000) 2022 (£'000 £'000 £'000 Expenses Administrative expenses (392) ( 279) Impairment of investment in subsidiary - ( 839) ) Impairment of loan - ( 118) Operatingloss (392) (1,236) (Loss)beforetax (392) (1,236) Taxation - - (Loss)forthefinancialyear (392) (1,236) Totalcomprehensiveloss (392) (1,236) (Loss)pershare(pence)fromcontinuingoperationsattributabletoownersofthecompany-basic&diluted (0.13) (0.47)

StatementofFinancialPositionAsat30June2023

2023 2022 (£'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS Current assets Trade and other receivables 15 7 Cash and cash equivalents 48 385 Total current assets 63 392 TOTAL ASSETS 63 392 LIABILITES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 96 110 Total current liabilities 96 110 Capital and reserves Share capital 343 288 Share premium 1,252 1,230 Retained earnings (1,628) (1,236) Total equity (33) 282 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 63 392

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 December 2023 and signed on its behalf

John May

Director

StatementofChangesinEquityFortheperiodended30June2023

Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Retained earnings £'000 Total £'000 Balance as at 1 July 2022 288 1,230 (1,236) 282 (Loss) for the year - - (392) (392) Total comprehensive income - Issue of shares (net of costs) 55 22 - 77 Total transaction with owners 55 22 - 77 As at 30 June 2023 343 1,252 (1,628) (33)

Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Retained earnings £'000 Total £'000 (Loss) for the year - - (1,236) (1,236) Total comprehensive income - - (1,236) (1,236) Issue of shares (net of costs) 288 1,230 - 1,518 Total transaction with owners 288 1,230 - 1,518 As at 30 June 2022 288 1,230 (1,236) 282

StatementofCashFlows

Fortheperiodended30June 2023