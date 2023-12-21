Regulatory News:

Further to the announcement on 7 December 2023, Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. ("M&P") (Paris:MAU) is pleased to confirm that is has successfully completed the acquisition of Wentworth Resources Plc ("Wentworth") as announced 5 December 2022 (the "Acquisition").

Following completion of the Acquisition, M&P's working interest in the Mnazi Bay asset increased from 48.06% to 80%, whilst TPDC holds the remaining 20%. TPDC, as per the Agreement signed with M&P, will now have one months to exercise its Call Option to increase its stake from 20% to 40%. The resulting working interests in the Mnazi Bay asset would be 60% for M&P and 40% for TPDC.

Commenting, Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer of M&P, said: "We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Wentworth. This is an important and exciting moment for M&P, as it sets the basis for the next phase of growth of its long and successful partnership with TPDC to bring about the continued growth and development of Tanzania's natural gas sector. We would further like to take this opportunity to thank our partners at TPDC and other Tanzanian Government stakeholders for working collaboratively to achieve a successful outcome of the Acquisition.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the announcements regarding the Acquisition made by M&P on 5 December 2022 and 7 December 2023.

