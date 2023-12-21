Weiss, whose relationship with Sofinnova goes back 20 years, will investigate medical device investment opportunities

Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the appointment of Andrew M. Weiss, an experienced leader in the medical devices industry whose ties to Sofinnova stretch back 20 years, as Venture Partner.

Mr. Weiss, who is based in San Francisco, will investigate global medical device investment opportunities across the Sofinnova Partners platform of strategies. He is currently an independent member on the boards of May Healthand SafeHeal, two Sofinnova portfolio companies.

In 2013, Mr. Weiss was brought in as CEO to lead ReCor Medical, a company founded in 2009 by Mano Iyer, then an entrepreneur in residence at Sofinnova and now a partner in the Sofinnova medtech acceleration team. Mr. Weiss led ReCor, a pioneer in the use of ultrasound renal denervation to treat hypertension, as it scaled up to 175 employees, went through its clinical trials and was purchased by Otsuka Medical Devices in 2018. He also led preparations for ReCor's US FDA PMA Approval, achieved in November of this year. Sofinnova Partners was the sole VC investor in ReCor at the time of the sale. Mr. Weiss retired from ReCor/Otsuka Medical Devices in April of 2023.

Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners, said: "It's fantastic to have Andy back working with Sofinnova Partners. He is an outstanding leader with impeccable credentials in the medical devices sector. His performance at ReCor, a pioneering company, is legendary."

Mr. Weiss said: "I share Sofinnova's passion for finding, nurturing and bringing new medical device therapies to patients. Having worked both informally and as a portfolio company CEO with Sofinnova for the past 20 years, I know that they have the best team, and are the gold-standard medical device venture group on a global basis. I am honored to become part of this team."

Before he took the reins at ReCor, Mr. Weiss held leadership roles including President CEO of Vital Images (acquired by Toshiba), VP General Manager of the Medtronic Surgical Navigation Systems and Neurological Businesses, and President CEO of CoAxia, which was sold to Zoll Medical.

Mr. Weiss is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering and has an MBA from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

