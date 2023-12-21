Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
21.12.23
09:03 Uhr
4,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Charwood Energy announces the commissioning of a hygienization unit coupled with a biomass heating system in Normandy

DJ Charwood Energy announces the commissioning of a hygienization unit coupled with a biomass heating system in Normandy 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy announces the commissioning of a hygienization unit coupled with a biomass heating system in 
in Normandy
21-Dec-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, December 21, 2023 
 
 
Charwood Energy announces the commissioning of a hygienization unit coupled with a biomass heating system in Normandy 
 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in customized solutions for biomass energy 
recovery, announces the commissioning of a hygienization unit coupled with a biomass heating system at the Methadomf 
site in the Normandy region. 
 
At a biogas-producing methanization unit operated by a consortium comprising a municipality and 15 farms in Normandy, 
Charwood Energy designed and built a hygienization and drying unit coupled with a biomass containerized heating system 
with a view to complying with regulatory requirements and improving the site's self-sufficiency. 
After only 18 months of works, the hygienization unit is now up and running, already recovering more than 180 cbm a 
day, i.e. more than 52,000 tons of agricultural waste per year from participating farms. The 550kW biomass heating 
system can efficiently and autonomously heat three tanks with a capacity of 15 cbm each. A heat recovery unit allows up 
to 40% of the energy produced to be saved. All of the biomass used is sourced from a range of less than 50km, the 
majority of which is produced autonomously on the participating farms. 
To bolster the site's energy self-sufficiency, a biogas cogeneration engine was installed and connected by the group's 
teams in order to enable direct use, when needed, of this energy, which is decorrelated from market price fluctuations. 
Sales on this project amount to EUR1.1 million for 2023. It demonstrates Charwood Energy's ability to participate in 
biomass recovery projects with innovative solutions offering greater energy flexibility. 
The biogas produced from this unit will mainly be reinjected into the GRDF natural gas network. 
This latest achievement confirms the relevance of the agricultural methanization model which enables players to move 
away from fossil fuels by producing carbon-free energy at a local level, while also reducing the carbon footprint at 
the regional level. 
 
 
Next publication 
February 29, 2024: Revenue for fiscal year 2023 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, 
installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. 
Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - 
heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French 
PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN   SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
               +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy - Methadomf 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1802575 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1802575 21-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

