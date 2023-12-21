Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
WKN: A3EJGH | ISIN: FR001400J770 | Ticker-Symbol: AFR0
Tradegate
21.12.23
18:31 Uhr
13,740 Euro
+0,100
+0,73 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2023 | 17:48
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIR FRANCE - KLM: Success of Air France-KLM Group's global employee shareholding plan

Paris, December 21, 2023

Success of Air France-KLM Group's global employee shareholding plan


Air France-KLM has successfully finalized its "Partners for the future" employee shareholding offer, a capital increase reserved for approximatively 75,000 eligible employees of the Group, launched in November 2023.

For this Group's first worldwide operation, approximatively 17,000 employees located in 19 countries, representing approximately 22% of the total workforce of the Group, have subscribed to the "Partners for the future" offer, enabling them to invest in Air France-KLM shares on preferential terms.

The total subscription amounts to nearly 46,073,029 euros, corresponding to the issue of 5,716,256 new shares with a par value of one euro each. As a result, the Company's share capital was increased by 5,716,256 euros, from 257,053,613 euros to 262,769,869 euros.

Following this issuance, the employee shareholders in Air France-KLM's share capital, within the meaning of Article L. 225-102 of the French Commercial Code, is just over 3% of the share capital.

Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, stated: "Providing our employees with the opportunity to become Air France-KLM shareholders is a solid step in aligning all teams toward improved performance and long-term value creation. Our employees' strong level of participation demonstrates their confidence and commitment, as well as their desire to contribute to our future success. This is an encouraging sign that reinforces our determination to successfully implement our overall strategy."

***

Investors Relations

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

International disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to subscribe for Air France-KLM shares. Outside France, the offer is reserved for the beneficiaries mentioned in this press release and has been made only in countries where such a transaction has been registered with or notified to the relevant local authorities, or in consideration of an exemption from the obligation to prepare a prospectus or to register or notify the offer. This press release is not intended for countries where the offer is subject to approval by the competent authorities.

In general, the offer is being made only in countries where all the required registration procedures and/or notifications have been carried out and the necessary authorizations have been obtained.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
