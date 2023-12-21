Birmingham, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - With the holiday season in full swing and cyberattacks on the rise, Evolv I.T., a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP), has announced a holiday workstation special and recommends their hardware and infrastructure assurance programs to help businesses create their best defense against cybercrime. Evolv I.T. offers Hardware as a Service (Haas) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to businesses across all industries in the U.S., helping ensure they are always up-to-date with the latest hardware, software, and security.

To help ensure all businesses begin 2024 with fortified security and the latest workstation equipment, the company is offering a discount on Dell Latitude 5540 workstation laptops and a one-year free trial of the industry's most sought-after Security Awareness Training for the month of December. The goal of Evolv I.T.'s promotion is to empower businesses with a greater ability to protect their sensitive data from breaches, which increase in December each year.

CEO Daniel Herrera explains that Evolv I.T.'s engineers, cybersecurity experts, and technology support specialists typically see more hacking attempts during the holidays. "It happens for many reasons, particularly the rise in online shopping and promotional emails," he says. "When you consider that 1 in 2 North American Internet users were victims of breaches in 2021 alone and that there are 97 victims per hour, you can see why it is so important to be proactive about cybersecurity, especially in the workplace. We help combat cyber threats through our employee training and our Hardware as a Service package, which keeps businesses' equipment fortified from cyber threats."





Two of the biggest potential vulnerabilities a business may face are outdated hardware and software, which often do not have the latest security updates, and a lack of employee awareness about the tactics used by cybercriminals. Evolv I.T. is discounting the price of Dell Latitude 5540 workstation laptops to promote their most sought-after and highly recommended workstations for durability, bandwidth, and productivity. It is also providing a complimentary 12-month trial of its Security Awareness Training, which will help employees understand some of the major online threats they face, such as:

Spoofed domains (when cyber criminals fake a website name or email domain)

Malicious emails and phishing websites that seem legitimate

Tactics used by hackers to gain access to emails and personal information

Strategies for spotting fake invoices that appear to have been sent directly from employees' email addresses or a similar domain

The importance of flagging and reporting an email when in doubt

"At Evolv I.T., we believe deeply in helping businesses to fortify their cyber defenses and hope that December's promotion will empower them to guard their sensitive data and boost productivity," says Herrera. "We urge all businesses and their employees to be especially proactive about their cybersecurity this month. The top threats to workplace data and network security are your employees' lack of awareness and outdated workstation equipment. So, please take advantage of our free cybersecurity training and discounted computers. Being proactive is the first step towards understanding and combating the online risks you may face from hackers."

About Evolv I.T.

Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Evolv I.T. is a leading end-to-end Managed Services Provider with one of the industry's highest client satisfaction ratings (99.8%). Evolv I.T. offers revolutionary technology solutions to companies, such as technology lifecycle planning, asset management, 24/7/365 breach prevention, in-app shortcuts that reduce the risk of suspicious emails, ERP systems, software management, IT support, and more. Its national services increase the efficiency, productivity, security, scalability, and productivity of its clients. Evolv I.T. has been included in the Birmingham Business Journal's Best Places to Work two years in a row.

