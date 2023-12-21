Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - The Only Roses, whose preservation process allows blooms to remain vibrant for 3-5 years, has added 15 varieties of flowers to its collection. Available online at the company's immersive website, the arrangements now include roses, orchids, lilies, dahlias, sunflowers, hydrangeas, carnations, moss, and leaves, among many others. All are carefully preserved and can be enjoyed in any lighting conditions without water or special care.

The Only Roses was founded by CEO Silvia Lee, a self-taught florist who is dedicated to helping more people to provide their loved ones with enduring tokens of their feelings. While the company was founded in 2016, its story begins on the northern coast of China, where Lee lived with her beloved mother. The two shared a strong bond but were separated when Lee came to the United States to study marketing at California State University. She began sending her mother fresh flowers as a symbol of her everlasting love, but they wilted within a few days of arriving. Lee's determination to find an enduring symbol of her love for her mother would ultimately take her to the mountains of Ecuador, where she learned of a unique 60-day preservation process that enables roses to last for 3-5 years, as beautiful as the day they were picked. Lee says that her joy at providing her mom with flowers that were everlasting inspired her to create The Only Roses.

"Our own bond was strengthened even more when my mom was able to see every day how much I cared for her, and it showed me how I could help other people," she explains. "At The Only Roses, we don't just make flowers everlasting - we keep meaningful connections alive, no matter how many years pass or how many miles are between people."

The Only Roses' newest flowers join a collection of floral arrangements that have been delighting customers since 2016. They are directly sourced from farms in Ecuador and Japan and are included in long-stem cuts, rose boxes, and arrangements that are shaped as bears, hearts, and unicorns. All are hypoallergenic and nontoxic, and they can be enjoyed for 3-5 years regardless of the owner's gardening skills.

With over a quarter of a million customers served over the past seven years, The Only Roses plans to leverage its growing popularity by opening brick-and-mortar stores in major American cities in 2024. At each one, staff will emphasize the uniqueness of their arrangements and the meaningfulness of flowers, and they will encourage consumers to choose the right arrangement to express themselves.

The Only Roses was created by Silvia Lee and specializes in designing real floral arrangements that last 3-5 years. Its best-selling everlasting roses are meticulously sourced from Ecuador, subjected to a rigorous 60-day selection and preservation process, and expertly crafted into exquisite arrangements. The Only Roses has rapidly become the go-to source of gorgeous, non-fading blooms for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, holidays, homes, and businesses.

