The International Tourism Trade Fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID from 24 to 28 January 2024, is presented as a global reference in the promotion of environmental, social and corporate governance responsibility in the sector.

It has announced the new FITUR 4all section, which is focused on accessible tourism, it will also recognise the most sustainable stand, be measuring its carbon footprint and the FiturNext Observatory will be rewarding tourism initiatives that contribute to revitalising territories.

FITUR 2024 is presented as the world's leading trade fair, not only in the field of tourism, but also in the commitment to sustainability and environmental, social and corporate governance responsibility in the industry.

All the sections at FITUR have the topic of sustainability as a guiding theme, the first edition of FITUR 4all being a noteworthy addition, in order to highlight the importance of advancing towards accessible and inclusive tourism. In favour of equality, a special mention also to the work of FITUR Woman, which highlights female talent in tourism and promotes equal opportunities, as well as FITUR LGBT+. FITUR Screen, FITUR Sports and FITUR Lingua, for their part, stand out for their aim to promote destinations with which to deseasonalise and distribute tourism activity throughout the territories, which is fundamental for the development of communities and progress towards increasingly sustainable models. Finally, FITUR Cruises, which focuses on cruise tourism characterised by the responsibility of blue tourism, and FITUR Talent, with its social and economic dimension of addressing the challenges and opportunities of talent in tourism.

For the second consecutive year, IFEMA MADRID will measure the carbon footprint generated at FITUR as a reflection of its firm commitment to sustainability and environmental awareness, pledging to reduce the levels detected at the next edition of this international event. In this way, sustainable participation at FITUR is also underlined by the Sustainable Stand Awards, which aim to recognise exhibitors' efforts to ensure that their presence at FITUR.

The Fitur Next Observatory will be rewarding those tourism initiatives that contribute to revitalising territories and alleviating depopulation with the aim of promoting employment and local consumption, reducing inequalities in rural areas and promoting a rural-urban balance and sustainability.

Once again, Fitur Next will be organising activities, conferences and round tables around the challenge of this year's edition. The programme will feature experts on depopulation and territorial revitalisation

