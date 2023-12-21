Kona, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center ("The Ohana"), Hawaii's luxury rehab that provides healing through comfort and comprehensive care, has debuted two new programs to make addiction treatment more accessible, holistic, and effective: EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy and a robust family therapy program. Both services align with the luxury drug rehab's commitment to empowering its clients with the latest in addiction treatments and recovery support techniques.





The Ohana, which means "family," was established in 2020 by CEO Elliott Smith and is Hawaii's top-rated facility for the treatment of substance abuse in Hawaii. Surrounded by lush jungle, gardens, trails, and sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, the 6,000 ft.2 facility provides tailor-made approaches to drug and alcohol recovery. Its addiction treatments include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, psychodynamic therapy, ecopsychology, and an adventure therapy program that helps clients to develop better self-esteem and conquer fear.

Elliott reveals that the luxury alcohol rehab has recently expanded, resulting in its new EMDR therapy option. "At The Ohana, we are very excited to provide our patients with an evidence-based technique that can help treat the underlying trauma behind mental health and substance disorders," he says. "It has shown significant results in reducing negative behaviors that result from trauma. In utilizing it in our personalized therapy approaches, we hope to empower our clients with growth and long-term transformation."

Additionally, The Ohana has launched a program to provide education and therapy to the families of its clients. The facility's staff understands that while the recovery journey centers on the patient, their loved ones require vital support as well. To address this need, The Ohana is hosting a series of webinars featuring experts in addiction treatment, leading to valuable insights and resources for both clients and their families.

"At The Ohana, we believe that true luxury rehabilitation is rooted not just in the aesthetics of our environment but in the depth and quality of care we provide," says Elliott. "By focusing on healing the entire family and not only the patient, we aim to increase stability for everyone when clients return home."

He adds that his team's goal is to help everyone to find freedom from active addiction. "At The Ohana, we will continue to leverage the most innovative treatments so that our clients experience rejuvenation in mind, body, and spirit, the very essence of luxury rehabilitation in beautiful Hawaii."

The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center is Hawaii's world-class alcohol and drug treatment facility on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its licensed, accredited program offers privacy, including medical detox and residential in-patient care. The Ohana helps individuals attain long-term recovery through adventure-filled, trauma-informed, culturally connected, and evidence-based practices. For more information, please visit http://www.TheOhanaHawaii.com or contact:

