Spooz, Inc. / JP Energy / John K. Park - Announce Shareholder Letter

Dear Spooz Shareholder,

By now, you are aware that I recently became the Chairman and CEO of Spooz. I am a 63-year-old Korean businessman and a US Citizen. I received my MBA from Rutgers University 24 years ago and have headquartered my businesses in the US, mostly in NJ, which includes Student Housing for Rutgers University students, Residential Multifamily apartments, Education and Day Care centers for children as well as a Multi-National commodities business. I have shipped over 160 Containers previously, and Commodities like Sugar, Chicken Paws and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) are not new to me or my organization. My relationships include counterparties and investors from South Korea, Germany, China, Philippines, and Brazil, just to name a few. It has taken me decades, not days, weeks, or months, to build these relationships.

I chose to merge my commodities trading businesses into SPOOZ, Inc. as being a public company to provide transparency and publicly recognized value, when dealing with foreign governments, energy, and utility companies, as well as commodity manufacturers and buyers. The previous transaction that was negotiated with Nate's Foods fell apart at the last minute. The reasons are not important. I do not own any shares of NHMD and I wish them well in their endeavors. As a matter of fact, I do not own a share of any public company, and I have never been a Stock investor or "penny stock" owner. I build businesses that create value for my investors, and I intend to do exactly that for all SPZI shareholders.

In the coming days, I will demonstrate the contracts that have been signed, financing that is in place, and the revenues and margins that I anticipate for SPZI. I have one goal and that is to build sustainable businesses under the Spooz umbrella, creating value for all shareholders.

In order to execute on my contracts, I have to travel extensively, both domestic and abroad. Please do not expect me to answer shareholder phone calls or texts, as there are not enough hours in the day to do so, and as Chairman and CEO of a public company, I cannot discuss material non-public information prior to dissemination to the public. I will be appointing an Investor Relations person in the very near term. I have engaged the services of attorneys, a PCAOB Auditor, as well as the CEO of a FINRA member Broker Dealer to guide me in the public company arena. I assure all shareholders of transparency, integrity, and my absolute focus on creating value for all. Click the link below to read my full bio: http://www.Twitter.com/SpoozInc

