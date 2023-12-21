Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - Northern Graphite (TSXV: NGC) to Discuss 2024 Corporate and Graphite Market Outlook. Details below:

WHEN: Thursday January 18, 2024: Noon - 1pm Eastern

WHERE: VIA INTERNET OR MOBILE DEVICE





WHAT: Amid the outlook for tightening global graphite markets and heightened concerns over access to supply from the world's largest producer, China, Northern Graphite will host a virtual investor and media event to discuss the unfolding panorama of North America's EV revolution and energy transition. The event will feature expert market commentary from the Economist Intelligence Unit ("EIU") followed by a 2024 Corporate, Operational and Financial strategy overview from CEO Hugues Jacquemin, COO Kirsty Liddicoat and CFO Guillaume Jacq. A moderated roundtable discussion and investor Q&A will follow presentations.

CONTACT: Pav Jordan, VP of Communications

pjordan@northerngraphite.com

REGISTER: To register for the event, please click this link

About Northern Graphite

Northern, the only graphite producing company in North America, is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern expects to become the third-largest natural graphite producer outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has the large-scale Bissett Creek project in Ontario, and substantial additional measured and indicated resources in Namibia and the Mousseau property in Quebec, which are expected to be sources of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This event may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, plans for extending the mine life and output at LDI, bringing the Company's Namibian operations back online, advancing other developments projects to production, developing the capacity to manufacture value added products and raising the financing to complete all or any of these initiatives. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations, and the inability to raise the required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

