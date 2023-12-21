Supernormal: Smarter Notes, Smarter You: Now You Can Prompt Your Notes for Specific Insights

Supernormal is launching a new way to improve your meetings.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Today, Supernormal is launching a new way to engage with meeting notes, making them more dynamic, responsive, and tailored than ever. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all AI notes that don't include the information you need. With Supernormal's new Custom Sections, we're redefining note-taking and meeting information management.





Custom Sections for Sales Calls





Custom Sections allow you to prompt your notes for specific information. This feature goes beyond providing summaries and action items; it enables you to ask your notes for insights immediately following a meeting or days, weeks, or months afterward, ensuring you have the accurate insights you need whenever you need them.

Imagine revisiting a meeting, lecture, or brainstorming session weeks later and being able to get new details or clarification. It's akin to having a personal assistant who remembers every detail, understands context, and offers expanded insights indefinitely.

With just a few clicks, you can delve into specific topics such as project challenges, growth strategies, candidate strengths, lecture details, and more.

Custom Sections are now available to all Supernormal Business users. With a few clicks, you can get exactly what you need out of your notes:

Open your meeting notes and click the "Add Section" button.

Select "Create a section."

Enter a title and a prompt describing the content you need.

Preview the AI-generated output and refine the prompt until it meets your requirements.

Click "Done" to integrate your custom section seamlessly into the notes.

Stay tuned as we continue to make strides in note-taking and information management. We believe these new features represent not just a step, but a giant leap forward in improving how we interact with the information that comes out of our meetings.

