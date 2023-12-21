MLG Capital Purchases Meadows at River Run Multifamily Property in Bolingbrook

Apartment property features quality amenities in a desirable suburban Chicago setting

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / MLG Capital - a national leader in diversified private real estate investments - today announced its acquisition of the Meadows at River Run multifamily property, located at 350 Whitewater Drive in Bolingbrook, IL. The apartment property was built in 2001 and features 374 apartment units, high-quality amenities and a suburban location with well-rated school districts and a robust labor market.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Meadows at River Run," said Daniel Price, Senior Vice President at MLG Capital. "We think this is a great property that is very well positioned in the marketplace. Meadows at River Run marks our 18th and final acquisition of 2023, a year in which MLG Capital has remained very active despite overall transaction activity being down significantly."

Meadows at River Run is on a major thoroughfare that provides convenient freeway access and great drive-by visibility. Both to the East and West are strong retail corridors, and the surrounding area has numerous employers and community amenities. The property itself features large, functional units, all with patios/balconies. Select units have stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings and/or attached garages. There is also a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park and walking trail onsite.

MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. Since 2012, the firm has operated under a fund strategy, diversifying investors across portfolios of assets, rather than individual deals. MLG's acquisitions focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification.

Meadows at River Run is the firm's 4th acquisition in the greater Chicago market and brings MLG's total number of units owned in Illinois to 1,056.

###

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±45 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 38,650 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $6.7 billion, as of 9/30/23. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 9/30/2023. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 9/30/2023. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

For more information, contact:

Katie Whitlock

Laughlin Constable Public Relations

kwhitlock@laughlin.com

414-305-5927

SOURCE: MLG Capital

View the original press release on accesswire.com