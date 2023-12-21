Zacapa Rum: ZACAPA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER GLOBAL CREATIVE CAMPAIGN "LIPS TO SOUL," REDEFINING THE WORLD OF DARK SPIRITS INTO A WORLD OF VIBRANT WONDER

Campaign Awakens the Senses & Creates Deep Connection with Consumer

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the verdant, lush landscape of Guatemala, Zacapa's home, lives our magical "House Above the Clouds," Zacapa's aging facility located in the mountains 7,500 feet above sea level. It's a place where a multitude of barrels age under the careful watch of Lorena Vásquez, one of the few female master blenders in the world of spirits. When Lorena determines that the rums are aged to perfection, hand-selected barrels are meticulously blended before traveling to Mixco to be poured into Zacapa's signature curved bottle, which is wrapped with handwoven bands of Petate by a community of over 700 women.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9237151-zacapa-launches-first-ever-global-creative-campaign-lips-to-soul/

The first sip of Zacapa leaves a lasting impression - taking you on a journey from that initial taste of our delicious liquid to the feeling you experience as you continue to discover the stories and layers that have created this breathtaking beauty. It is that feeling of discovery and elevation that inspired Zacapa's first-ever global creative campaign, "Lips to Soul," inviting consumers to discover a world of warmth and wonderment. A world that sparks the senses and makes you fall in love with the award-winning, one-of-a-kind liquid experience that is Zacapa.

Evocative and vibrant, the intimate tone of Zacapa's bilingual "Lips to Soul" campaign was made to respond to the yearning for depth that consumers are craving from the world of luxury. Rhythmic poetry draws consumers into the highly sensorial film inspired by the lush, dreamy landscape of Guatemala. The film cinematically captures the way Zacapa is aged above the clouds, as well as our weavers' hands at work, representing how important community is to the core of Zacapa. The campaign reflects the magic and history of Zacapa's brand roots, weaving together an energetic narrative that creates deep connection, and unlocks a sense of awe and wonder through discovery.

"We're thrilled to be sharing this new global campaign - it's a huge moment for our brand, during a time when ultra-premium and luxury rum is driving virtually all of the growth within the category1," says Christina Choi, SVP Diageo. "We wanted to tap into the consumer desire for depth, and bring to life that instant sensory connection that people feel when they try Zacapa. We believe there is no greater feeling than being surprised by experiences that capture our imaginations and spark a sense of wonder in us - and that's what we set out to achieve in 'Lips to Soul.'"

Niamh Burns, Global Head of Zacapa at Diageo, adds, "Our choice of color grading, use of light and poetic sensibility throughout the creative concepts are designed to take the viewer on a sensorial journey. We are redefining the world of dark spirits, and taking the brand into a bold, contemporary space. Our mission extends beyond showcasing our rums into an immersive experience that resonates with our diverse audience around the world."

The "Lips to Soul" campaign was created in partnership with New York-based luxury creative agency forceMAJEURE, supported by The Whale productions, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Caroline Koning. The campaign will roll out in markets around the world, marking the largest globally-led campaign in Zacapa's history. It will be supported by a robust marketing mix of arresting digital OOH, TV in select markets, paid social (primarily Facebook and Instagram), PR and events.

Zacapa reminds consumers 21+ to please sip responsibly. For additional information on Zacapa Rum, visit www.zacaparum.com. Stay up to date on "Lips to Soul" by following the brand on Facebook and Instagram @zacaparumusa.

Zacapa, forever yours.

ABOUT ZACAPA RUM

Crafted in Guatemala, Zacapa Rum is a work of art and an expression of patience, richness, quality, and master blending. Zacapa's Master Blender, Lorena Vásquez, with over 39 years of experience, is one of the few female leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa Edición Negra, and Zacapa XO are available at fine liquor stores, bars, and restaurants around the world. For more information, visit www.zacaparum.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA





















1 Ultra-premium Rum +17%, Luxury Rum +17.8%, 3 Year CAGR | RSV % Growth [Period: July 2019-June 2020 through July 2022-June 2023] (Combined Nielsen/NABCA)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zacapa-launches-first-ever-global-creative-campaign-lips-to-soul--redefining-the-world-of-dark-spirits-into-a-world-of-vibrant-wonder-302021319.html