Condor Resources Inc.: Condor Completes Drill Program at the Pucamayo East Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that it concluded the diamond drill program at its Pucamayo East project located in the Ica Department, Peru, on December 20th.

The drill program consisted of 2,353m in nine drillholes, and was completed in compliance with all environmental requirements. Remediation of the drill platforms is currently underway.

Sample preparation and delivery for analysis was active during the drill program, and the final sample shipment is expected to be delivered to the lab this week. Results of the first four drillholes have been received and are currently being compiled and evaluated, with results for the final five drillholes not expected until January. Once all results are received, the results will be summarized and released at that time.

Six of the drillholes tested the extent of the high sulphidation type epithermal gold and silver mineralized outcropping ledges of breccia and silicification associated with large areas of high-sulphidation type alteration assemblages including extensive vuggy silica. Three of the drillholes tested an outcropping area of multi phase stockwork and alteration interpreted to be a porphyry system associated with anomalous gold and copper.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

