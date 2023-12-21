Walgreens Boots Alliance Wins Diversity & Inclusion Category of the 2023 World Sustainability Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Walgreens Boots Alliance is thrilled to be the winner of the Diversity & Inclusion category at this year's World Sustainability Awards. Learn why WBA was selected at https://worldsustainabilityleaders.com/events/winner-diversity-inclusion-walgreens-boots-alliance/

Walgreens Boots Alliance's global diversity, equity and inclusion strategy

With more than 325,000 employees in nine countries, our workplace encompasses a range of backgrounds, cultures, experiences, perspectives and insights. Our goal is to create a culture underpinned by allyship, where diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is not just a mantra but a seamless way of working. Our mission is to attract, develop, and engage employees and partners who reflect the diverse customers and communities we serve, and to foster an inclusive future where everyone feels respected, valued, and excited to grow their career with us. We can accomplish this by having DE&I at the center of everything we do.

Our global DEI strategy follows three pillars of action: continuously learning, building talented and diverse teams, and building inclusive brands and services. During fiscal 2022, our strategy came to life through continued leadership accountability and transparency in building talented and diverse teams, expansion of our business resource groups (BRGs), including membership, driving and enhancing, supplier diversity initiatives, and ongoing organizational learning and awareness.

Boots has a DEI Steering Group composed of senior leaders from the UK and the Republic of Ireland who meet monthly to hold themselves accountable for change. No7 Beauty Company has a Racial Equity Movement (REM) board across the UK and U.S. that supports the Company's efforts to root out all forms of racism in the workplace and encourage our function leaders to integrate DEI commitments within their teams. While our strategy is global, our execution is local, and we are empowering our leaders to listen, learn, and take meaningful action based on their local cultures, regulations, and customers.

Read more about Walgreens Boots Alliance's commitment to DEI in its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.





