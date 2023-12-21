Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - Term Structure, a non-custodial fixed-income protocol that enables peer-to-peer, fixed-rate, and fixed-term borrowing and lending, hosted the "ZK Roast-up: Unleash the Power of ZK Rollups" event, attracting over 250 participants. Co-hosted with HashKey Capital, BTQ, Zomma Protocol, and Polygon Labs, and supported by StarkNet and Reddio, the event spotlighted the latest advancements and trends in Zero-Knowledge (ZK) technology.

Jerry Li, CEO and co-founder of Term Structure, opened the event by encouraging the audience to explore how fixed-income protocols can use zk-rollups to innovate in decentralized finance. The event featured a diverse mix of founders, CTOs, scientists, heads of business development, investment managers, researchers, engineers, and academics. The keynote topics included the zkTrue-up design, StarkNet Appchains, cryptographic solvency proofs for CEX, and mobile proving methods. The meetup also featured panel discussions with experts exploring present and future applications and potential research areas of ZK-rollups.

The overwhelming response to the event underscores the growing interest and potential of this technology in enhancing the efficiency and scalability of blockchain networks. By compressing and securely submitting transaction data to the blockchain, ZK-rollups reduce gas fees and increase transaction speed, making trading more efficient and cost-effective. Term Structure, at the forefront of this innovation, developed zkTrue-up, a tailored ZK-rollup. It is designed to maintain data availability and allow gas-free order placements and cancellations for a fixed-income protocol like Term Structure, which uses the auction and orderbook mechanism to match orders. This scaling solution also enables users to initiate Forced Withdrawal through the zkTrue-up contract to withdraw funds in situations like censorship. Should there be any failure, users can activate the Evacuation Mode to perform an evacuation on the L1 contract to safeguard their assets.

With the anticipated launch of Term Structure's mainnet in 2024, the protocol is steadfast in its commitment to continuously upgrade its customized ZK-rollup and to foster a deeper understanding of this technology and fixed-rate products. Please follow Term Structure on social media to receive the latest updates.

