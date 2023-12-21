LQR House Inc.: LQR House CEO, Sean Dollinger, Purchases Shares in the Open Market, Showcasing His Confidence in the Company

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, announces that its CEO, Sean Dollinger, has recently acquired a total of 25,400 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market, demonstrating his strong belief in the Company's stock and steadfast commitment to sustained growth.

Even with the recent positive momentum in the stock, Sean Dollinger's acquisition is strategically timed as the stock is currently trading at approximately 90% below Fintel's recently unveiled average one-year price target of $306 per share. Mr. Dollinger views this momentum as an attractive opportunity to invest in the Company's future and believes that, despite recent gains, the current stock valuation still lags its actual potential. The CEO also intends to consistently acquire additional shares of the Company in future, emphasizing his confidence in its continued growth.

Reflecting on the purchase, Sean Dollinger commented, "I believe that my recent share acquisitions underscore my enduring confidence in LQR's future and my commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value. Despite the recent positive momentum, I think that the current stock price represents an advantageous entry point. I firmly believe there is substantial untapped potential for growth as the Company continues to expand its online alcohol platform."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a proven return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

