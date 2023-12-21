Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Closes Second Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective December 20, 2023, the Company has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Placement"). The Placement was initially announced on September 28, 2023. The terms and conditions were amended on October 20, 2023, to a C$0.15 unit consisting of a common share and a share purchase warrant, exercisable at C$0.30 until the fifth anniversary of listing the common shares on a recognized stock exchange.

In the second tranche of the Placement, the Company issued 9,719,432 units at a price of C$0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of C$1,457,914.80, bringing the total gross proceeds of the Placement to date to C$2,244,557.40. In connection with the closing of the second tranche, the Company paid cash finder's fees of C$13,608.00.

Participation in the second tranche of the Placement by insiders of the Company ("Insider Participation") totalled 790,000 units for gross proceeds of C$118,500.00, bringing the total Insider Participation of the Placement to date to C$198,902.55. The Insider Participation constitutes "related-party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(b), respectively, with regard to the Insider Subscriptions.

Coppernico plans to use the total net proceeds from the Placement to carry out surface exploration work from January 2024 and obtain the final permits required for the Company's planned drill program that is expected to commence in Q1 2024 at the Company's Sombrero project, which is held by Coppernico's wholly-owned Peruvian subsidiary, Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., in southern Peru. The Company will also use the proceeds for general working capital purposes.

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.

Coppernico is currently a public company and an unlisted reporting issuer. The Company intends to be listed on a recognized stock exchange once it qualifies. For more information, please visit www.coppernicometals.com.

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

