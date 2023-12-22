Web3 Ventures Inc.: Web3 Ventures Announces Results of AGM and Introduces 2024 Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Web3 Ventures Inc. ("Web3 Ventures" or the "Company") (CSE:WEBV)(OTC PINK:WEBVF), a leading web 3.0 company specializing in blockchain solutions, decentralized applications, and health and wellness, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 21, 2023 (the "Meeting" or "AGSM"). The total votes represented by proxy at the Meeting were a combined 76,103,765 SVS and MVS shares, which constituted 44.59% of the Company's total eligible votes as at record date. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting is set out below:

Number of Directors

The resolution to set the number of directors of the Company at five (5) was approved by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For # Votes Against # 76,664,334 63

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees listed for election as director in the Company's Management Information were elected as directors of Web3 Ventures for the ensuing year until their successors were elected or appointed. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For # Votes Withheld # David Nikzad 76,664,334 63 Jason Hobson 76,664,334 63 Jack Rentz 76,664,334 63 Mike Grantis 76,664,334 63 Shidan Gouran 76,664,334 63

Appointment of Auditors

Reliant CPA PC is to be appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, with their remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For # Votes Against # 76,664,334 63



Approval of the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan

The resolution to authorize and approve the 2023 equity incentive plan of the Company was approved by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For # Votes Against # 76,663,971 426

Board of Directors

As a result of the 2023 AGSM, the following directors have been elected or re-elected to the board of directors:

David Nikzad, Web3 Ventures CEO and Co-Founder

Jason Hobson, Web3 Ventures COO and Co-Founder

Mike Grantis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Contango Digital Assets

Dr. Jack Rentz

Shidan Gouran, Founder of Gulf Pearl and Chairman of Bluesphere Ventures

The Company also advises that Kirill Kompaniyets and Eric Baum did not stand for re-election to the board at today's Meeting and will not be re-appointed as Company Officers or committee members. The Company would like to thank Kirill and Eric for their contributions to the go-public process and wishes them well with their future endeavours. In addition, Mr. Hobson has been appointed as the Company's Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Gouran has been appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.

"We are deeply grateful to end this year with a strong board to guide us into 2024 and beyond," said David Nikzad, Web3 Ventures CEO and Co-Founder. "Since our public listing in September, we've dedicated the past few months to curating our team and developing our roadmap for the upcoming year. We look forward to sharing these exciting plans with our shareholders in the near future. To our outgoing board members, your guidance has been instrumental in getting us to where we are today, and we appreciate your contributions."

Web3 Ventures also announced its advisory board members in a news release earlier today, dated December 21, 2023. Details about the announcement and the advisory board members can be found here.

About Web3 Ventures

Web3 Ventures is a diversified investment Company focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications in wellness, healthcare and the decentralized web. Focused on supporting founders and entrepreneurs, Web3's core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, and medium enterprises.

