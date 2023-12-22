Rare earth metals are becoming increasingly important in today's world. In addition to their use in renewable energies to achieve climate targets, demand from the defence industry has also increased since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, aiming to ensure the military security of the West. However, the challenge with the procurement of critical metals is the fact that China controls the entire value chain from mining to production. Suitable deposits outside the Middle Kingdom are rare. One of the beacons of hope is the Wicheeda project in British Columbia, Canada, owned by Defence Metals. However, its potential has yet to be fully realized on the stock market. If one compares the market capitalization of Defense Metals with projects of much lower substance and at a much earlier stage of development, the massive discrepancy in the Company's valuation should be apparent at first glance.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...