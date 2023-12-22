Brea, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2023) - Infusion for Health proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of infusion therapy for its locations in Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and Washington, with California locations scheduled to have accreditation complete in Q1 2024.





Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.

As Dan McCarty, CEO of Infusion for Health says, "This accreditation is a testament to our commitment to clinical excellence and exceptional care for our patients. I am proud of our team and the pride they take in their work and I am grateful for ACHC's acknowledgement of that."

ACHC accreditation marks a major milestone for Infusion for Health, which opened its first outpatient infusion center in 2015 in Thousand Oaks, CA. From the start, the company has positioned itself to provide high-quality infusion therapy service for patients with autoimmune disorders and complex chronic conditions, with an emphasis on creating a more comfortable and patient-focused treatment experience.

After five successful years in its original location, Infusion for Health began to expand to new locations in 2020. Today, the company services locations throughout northern and southern California, as well as in Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada and Washington.

As Jenn Walsh, clinical director at Infusion for Health explains, "We understand that undergoing chronic infusion treatment can be a challenging experience in a hospital or cancer clinic. We work hard every day to transform this journey into a more comforting and personalized one, providing a relaxing environment and tailored care to better support our patient's health and well-being.

"At Infusion for Health, we prioritize our patients comfort and well-being. Patients experience personalized care in private suites, featuring leather recliners, heated blankets, and complimentary amenities like TV, Wi-Fi, snacks, and beverages."

This commitment to individualized care extends beyond the amenities. Regardless of health condition or age, Infusion for Health's fully licensed nurses provide dedicated support. Their team understands life's demands, so they accommodate patients with flexible treatment hours.

"Patient safety is paramount in our services," says Walsh. "We enforce strict safety measures and adhere to all regulatory standards. Adhering to federal, state, and local standards ensures safe outcomes and accreditation."

Infusion for Health's therapies cover a spectrum of conditions, including but not limited to Alpha-1, Biologics, Biosimilars, Enzyme Replacement Therapies and Immunoglobulins. Treatments are available for a wide range of conditions, including Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, anemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), hATTR amyloidosis, immune deficiency disorders, myasthenia graves, plaque psoriasis, urticaria.

Infusion for Health also offers a specialty pharmacy that fills prescriptions for at-home infusion therapy treatment for conditions such as Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and neurological autoimmune disorders. For both its pharmacy and outpatient services, Infusion for Health works closely with patients' physicians, insurance providers and others to ensure that care is properly coordinated to achieve the best outcomes for patients.

For added convenience, this specialty pharmacy supports at-home infusion therapy for conditions like Crohn's disease. Infusion for Health collaborates closely with physicians and insurance providers to coordinate care, striving for the best outcomes for their patients.

"Our values have played a large role in our ability to serve patients and achieve accreditation status," McCarty says. "From the start, we've been determined to go the extra mile to provide the best care possible for patients with chronic conditions, creating a caring and compassionate environment where they can get the healing they need, no matter what their condition or background. Combining our own expertise with a collaborative approach with physicians and patients alike has been a true difference-maker in this journey."

This approach has clearly made an impact on Infusion for Health's patients, as the company has garnered a 4.9 out of 5 star rating from nearly 7,000 1st-party reviews. With ACHC accreditation offering another level of legitimacy and trust to Infusion for Health's services, this provider is poised to help even more patients with high-quality infusion therapy in the years to come.

