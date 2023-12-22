DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Half year results for the 6 months to 30 September 2023

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Half year results for the 6 months to 30 September 2023 22-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. 22 December 2023 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2023 Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR") the Ethical Housing Investor and developer, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 September 2023. Highlights -- Net Asset Value (NAV) down 2% to 87p per share (31 March 2023 - 89p per share) -- Property assets increased by 2.4% (GBP60,000) -- Profit of GBP45,508 (30 September 2022 - Loss of GBP36,749) -- 100% of Specialist Supported Housing rents collected Chief Executive's Statement "I am pleased with the overall performance of our property portfolio, with 100% of rents being collected along with a slight increase in value due to inflation-linked rent increases. The management team have been working with Vengrove to finalise the restructuring process and raise fresh capital. We had hoped to conclude a significant transaction before Christmas. The stabilised, income-producing portfolio with an estimated value of GBP10m would have increased our scale significantly and enabled us to move quickly to paying a dividend. Unfortunately, the final due diligence process raised issues we could not overcome. During 2024, we intend to raise an initial GBP10m, which will be invested into a portfolio of Social Infrastructure Assets to ensure a dividend can be paid. The medium-term plan is to strengthen the existing board of directors in preparation for an institutional fundraise of GBP200m and a move to the main market. Our investment strategy will be focused on foundational assets that support the quality of life in regional and local communities. We consider the key pillars to be: 1. Affordable Housing - Affordable rent & shared ownership 2. Education - Children's nurseries, special education needs & schools 3. Roadside & Transport - EV charging hubs, car parks& bus depots 4. Civic, Community & Justice - Libraries, community hubs, law courts & recycling facilities Our long-term goal is to grow Social Infrastructure REIT into a GBP1bn plus market-leading public vehicle providing critical community infrastructure, long-term sustainable inflation-linked income, and strong liquidity with defence cashflow from a diversified tenant base." Joe McTaggart Chief Executive Consolidated Income Statement For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2022 6 Months to Year ended 6 Months to 30 September 31 March 2023 30 September 2022 2023 GBP GBP GBP 62,407 57,699 115,398 Rent received Cost of sales - - - Gross Profit 62,407 57,699 115,398 Increase in property values 60,000 - (250,000) Other Income 3,569 332 - Administrative Expenses (79,485) (94,334) (239,033) Depreciation - - - ____________ ____________ ____________ OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) 46,491 (36,303) (373,635) Exceptional item - - - Interest receivable and similar income - - 1,749 Interest payable (305) (383) (558) ____________ ____________ ____________ PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION 46,186 (36,686) (472,443) Taxation 678 63 332 Loss on disposal of fixed assets & depreciation - - - ____________ ____________ ____________ PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD 45,508 (36,749) (472,775) Other comprehensive income - - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 45,508 (36,749) (472,775)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

30 September 2022

30 September 2023 30 September 2022 31 March 2023 GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP FIXED ASSETS Investment Property 2,560,000 2,750,000 2,500,000 Investments 1 - - CURRENT ASSETS Cash at Bank 753,335 829,352 756,524 Debtors and Prepayments 5,642 117,350 13,493 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year (39,062) (20,248) (31,592) NET CURRENT ASSETS 737,425 926,454 737,425 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,237,426 3,676,454 3,237,426 Provision for Liabilities - - - Amounts falling due over one year (10,000) (16,000) (13,000) NET ASSETS 3,269,936 3,660,454 3,224,426 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 187,754 187,754 187,754 Share Premium 3,505,154 3,505,154 3,505,154 Fair Value Reserve 1,226,019 1,416,019 1,166,019 Retained Earnings (1,648,992) (1,448,473) (1,634,501) 3,269,936 3,660,454 3,224,426

Consolidated Cash Flows

For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2023

30 September 30 September 31 March 2023 2022 2023 GBP GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations (3,516) (116,928) (64,682) Interest paid (224) (301) (558) Tax paid - - - Net cash from operating activities (3,740) (117,229) (65,240) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment property - - - Sale of tangible fixed assets - - - Sale of fixed asset investments - - - Sale of investment property - - - Development costs recognized in c/year - - (123,324) Interest received 3,569 332 1,749 Net cash from investing activities 5,569 332 (121,485) Cash flows from financing activities New loans in year - - - Loan repayments in year (3,000) (3,000) (6,000) Share issue - - - Share buyback - - - Net cash from financing activities (3,000) (3,000) (6,000) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,171) (119,897) (192,725) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 756,524 949,249 949,249 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 753,353 829,352 756,524

The above figures have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Category Code: IR TIDM: WAFR LEI Code: 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Sequence No.: 293551 EQS News ID: 1802571 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802571&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)