Freitag, 22.12.2023
Aktien-News: Defense Metals - Verkehrte Welt
WKN: A2P7NB | ISIN: DK0061273125 | Ticker-Symbol: 50O
Frankfurt
21.12.23
15:36 Uhr
4,310 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2023 | 08:58
52 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Shape Robotics A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issues of new shares

The share capital of Shape Robotics A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 27 December
2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061273125            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Shape Robotics           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 12,555,142 shares (DKK 1,255,514.20)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1.499.375 shares (DKK 149.937,50)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  14,054,517 shares (DKK 1,405,451.70)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 32.7486             
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.10              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SHAPE                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     197194               
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
