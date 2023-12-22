Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Shape Robotics A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issues of new shares

The share capital of Shape Robotics A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 27 December 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061273125 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Shape Robotics ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 12,555,142 shares (DKK 1,255,514.20) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1.499.375 shares (DKK 149.937,50) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 14,054,517 shares (DKK 1,405,451.70) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 32.7486 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197194 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66