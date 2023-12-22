Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktien-News: Defense Metals - Verkehrte Welt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSVL | ISIN: DK0061550811 | Ticker-Symbol: 7WI
Frankfurt
22.12.23
08:01 Uhr
0,073 Euro
-0,004
-4,96 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2023 | 09:34
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Linkfire A/S is updated (689/23)

On July 17, 2023, the shares in Linkfire A/S (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to the Company having disclosed its intention
to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market. 

Yesterday, December 21, 2023, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company had submitted an application for delisting from
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Linkfire A/S (LINKFI, ISIN code
DK0061550811, order book ID 228619). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.