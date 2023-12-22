Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Linkfire A/S is updated (689/23)

On July 17, 2023, the shares in Linkfire A/S (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company having disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Yesterday, December 21, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had submitted an application for delisting from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Linkfire A/S (LINKFI, ISIN code DK0061550811, order book ID 228619). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.