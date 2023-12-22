France has achieved an average price of €85.20 ($93.72)/MWh in a 512 MW hydro-wind-PV tender. It has selected 34 projects, including four wind installations and 30 ground-mounted solar plants, from developers such as EDF, Neoen, and BayWa re.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results for the second round of a technologically neutral tender for hydro, wind, and solar power projects. CRE, the French regulator, allocated 512.8 MW in the tender, choosing 34 projects, including four wind farms and 30 ground-mounted PV projects ranging from 500 kW to ...

