Solar module size standardization will enhance supply chain efficiencies, boost production, and lower costs, according to the 700W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, which aims to accelerate the industrialization of PV modules above 700 W.From pv magazine USA Trina Solar has announced the formation of the 700 W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance. The group - which also features Astronergy, Canadian Solar, Risen Energy, TCL Zhonghuan and Tongwei - plans to standardize the design of solar modules above 700 W in size. The alliance calls for module manufacturers adhere ...

