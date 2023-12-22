DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Dec-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2020 PSP award Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.932 24,687

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-21

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2020 PSP award Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.93023 13,472

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-21

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

