The collaborative research project, which will run through 2025, is funded by the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action in Germany.Renewable energy goals in Europe require significant increases in renewable energy deployment. Rooftop installations have dominated other applications in Europe, with about 60% of the market share in 2022. Germany is the biggest market in the region with respect to total installation capacity, with over 42 GW of PV on rooftops by the end of 2021. The Netherlands, as the country with highest installation capacity per capita in Europe, has over 80% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...