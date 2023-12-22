Brazilian conglomerate Intelbras says its new storage solution consists of one or more batteries that can be connected in parallel, with up to 10 units. It reportedly has a useful lifespan of more than eight years.From pv magazine Brazil Intelbras, a Brazilian telecom company, has launched a 48 V and 100 Ah lithium battery for residential applications. It is the company's first step toward entering the energy storage business. "Upon observing this promising market movement, Intelbras assessed that the strategy of expanding its portfolio with lithium batteries is very important to keep the company ...

