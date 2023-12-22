Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES

NOTICE DECEMBER 22, 2023 SHARES (Record Id 247478) A total of 4,678,328 shares will be traded as old shares as of December 27, 2023 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj's share: Trading code: BONEH ISIN code: FI4000260583 Orderbook id: 150292 Number of shares: 19,297,175 Trading ends: Trading code: BONEHN0223 ISIN code: FI4000562327 Orderbook id: 312063 Last trading day: December 22, 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260