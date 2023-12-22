Anzeige
22.12.2023 | 11:10
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES

NOTICE DECEMBER 22, 2023 SHARES (Record Id 247478)

A total of 4,678,328 shares will be traded as old shares as of December 27,
2023 on First North Growth Market Finland. 

Identifiers of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj's share:

Trading code: BONEH
ISIN code: FI4000260583
Orderbook id: 150292
Number of shares: 19,297,175

Trading ends:
Trading code: BONEHN0223
ISIN code: FI4000562327
Orderbook id: 312063

Last trading day: December 22, 2023



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
