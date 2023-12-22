DJ Ørsted's financial calendar 2024

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted's financial calendar 2024 22-Dec-2023 / 10:52 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2023 10:51:58 CET | Ørsted A/S | Financial Calendar Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the annual general meeting: 22 January 2024: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the annual general meeting 7 February 2024: Annual report 2023 5 March 2024: Annual general meeting 6 March 2024: Ørsted shares are expected to be traded without dividend 8 March 2024: Dividend is expected to be paid out 2 May 2024: Interim report for the first quarter of 2024 15 August 2024: Interim report for the first half-year of 2024 5 November 2024: Interim report for the first nine months of 2024 Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 CET on the days referred to. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . 22DEC2023_Financial calendar 2024.pdf News Source: Ritzau =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 293823 EQS News ID: 1803281 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

