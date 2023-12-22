Pierre et Vacances is successfully repositioning itself under new management in the increasingly popular market of local and environmentally friendly tourism. After last year's restructuring, premiumisation of established brands, higher-than-expected cost savings, developing ancillary spend and portfolio rationalisation helped to deliver FY23 EBITDA well above latest guidance (€137m vs €130m+) and 30% up year-on-year, adjusted for COVID-19 support in FY22. Early indications for the current year are also positive, driving guidance of EBITDA of €145-150m, backed by clear guest satisfaction with upscaling and further efficiencies. This may be cautious if the loss-making operating leases of Seniorales are excluded (sale imminent), thereby reducing consensus FY24e EV/EBITDA of under 5x.

