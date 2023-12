BONK Kurs Prognose: Kommt nun die große Korrektur?

We are excited to announce that $BONK is now listed on TokenUnlocks, in addition to @binance



Here's the vesting information for @bonk_inu :



- 64.57% of $BONK has already been unlocked.

- FDV value of $3.0 billion.

- Currently, emissions are set at 19.16b $BONK per day… pic.twitter.com/YKoTW4OKgG