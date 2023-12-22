Risk Management: Risk Management 21/23: Collateral List/Haircuts update

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: - KfW and Kommunekredit have been added as eligible issuers. See attached file. The changes will come into force 2023-12-28 New haircuts will apply from December 28, 2023 Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Collateral Parameter Value List, see Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. See attached file for applicable values. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1186128