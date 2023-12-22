Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2023 | 13:34
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Risk Management: Risk Management 21/23: Collateral List/Haircuts update

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the
Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 

The following changes have been made:

- KfW and Kommunekredit have been added as eligible issuers.

See attached file. The changes will come into force 2023-12-28



New haircuts will apply from December 28, 2023

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Collateral
Parameter Value List, see Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets. See attached file for applicable values. 

For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact
clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1186128
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
