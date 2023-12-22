The new company, founded in Germany, has named Alexander Kocher as CEO

Semiconductor industry players Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP® Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., have formally established Quintauris GmbH. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the company aims to advance the adoption of RISC-V globally by enabling next-generation hardware development.

The formation of Quintauris was formally announced in August, with the aim to be a single source to enable compatible RISC-V-based products, provide reference architectures, and help establish solutions to be widely used across various industries. The initial application focus will be automotive, but with an eventual expansion to include mobile and IoT.

Alexander Kocher has been appointed as Quintauris CEO. Kocher joins the company having previously served as President and CEO of Elektrobit, a global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry. Prior to joining Elektrobit in 2011, Kocher was Vice President and General Manager of Wind River's automotive business unit.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for Quintauris and for the industries we will serve," said Alexander Kocher, CEO, Quintauris. "We will bring game-changing innovation and scalability to the next generation of hardware development, with an emphasis on combining the best elements of RISC-V in a unified, commercialised proposition. We are fortunate to have the backing of some of the most established players in the semiconductor industry, which shows our ambition for Quintauris to be a long-term, sustainable offer. We absolutely believe in the power of collaboration with the RISC-V community, and as we continue to scale our company, we look forward to engaging with the ecosystem to speed development and enhance the resilience of the broader semiconductor ecosystem."

All required regulatory approvals have now been obtained and Quintauris has been formally established on Friday 22nd December 2023.

RISC-V is an open-source chip architecture based on "Reduced Instruction Set Computer" (RISC) principles, originally developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley in 2010. For more information on RISC-V, please visit: https://riscv.org/about/.

For more information on Quintauris, please visit www.quintauris.eu or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231222688764/en/

Contacts:

Hill Knowlton

quintauris@hillandknowlton.com