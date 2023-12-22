Actinogen Medical has opened the first investigational study site for its Phase IIb XanaMIA trial of lead candidate Xanamem in patients with cognitive impairment (CI) associated with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). The study plans to enrol c 220 patients, who will be randomised to take Xanamem 10mg or placebo once daily for 36 weeks. The trial will concentrate on Australian test sites for the first 100 enrolled patients, and initial efficacy and safety results will be analysed when these patients reach 24 weeks of treatment. The results, expected in H1 CY25, could serve as a significant catalyst if data are positive. Nearer term, the next material milestone will be results, expected in Q2 CY24, from Actinogen's Phase IIa XanaCIDD study in patients with CI and major depressive disorder (MDD). A positive XanaCIDD readout may lead to a share price re rating, and thereby may potentially accelerate the expansion of XanaMIA to US and global clinical study sites.

