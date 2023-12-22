NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Bonds (ISB 28 1221) admitted to trading on December 27, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf. 2 Org. no: 4910080160 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ISB 28 1221 5 ISIN code IS0000035913 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI/4.48 BD 20281221 8 Bonds/bills: Bonds 9 Total issued amount ISK 5,020,000,000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time ISK 5,020,000,000 12 Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 21.12.2023 19 First ordinary installment date 21.12.2028 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 0 22 Maturity date 21.12.2028 23 Interest rate 4.48% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 21.12.2023 32 First ordinary coupon date 21.12.2024 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 5 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index CPI --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other --------------------- 43 Base index value 605,03333 44 Index base date December 21, 2023 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading December 18, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to December 21, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading December 27, 2023 55 Order book ID ISB_28_1221 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond