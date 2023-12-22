STEPR, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Safeware for Extended Protection Plans

The STEPR Protection Plan is designed to offer customers peace of mind by extending the standard two-year parts and one-year labor warranty to a full three, four, or five years of coverage.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / STEPR, Inc., a pioneer in the stair-climbing fitness industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Safeware, a subsidiary of One80 Intermediaries, a leader in protection plan solutions. This collaboration introduces 'STEPR PROTECTION', an innovative offering designed to significantly extend the life of STEPR products, ensuring customer peace of mind and the highest level of protection for their investments.

"Safeware is excited to partner with STEPR to enhance the fitness experience with STEPR PROTECTION. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to offer comprehensive protection plans tailored to the unique needs of our customers," said Bryan Schutjer, Managing Director at Safeware, a subsidiary of One80 Intermediaries.

STEPR PROTECTION, powered by Safeware's expertise and backed by A-rated insurers, delivers comprehensive support with a nationwide network of certified repair technicians. The plan is designed to offer customers peace of mind by extending the standard two-year parts and one-year labor warranty to a full three, four, or five years of coverage. The aim is to provide the most comprehensive coverage, starting from day one, including protection against accidental damage, wear and tear, power surges, and more.

Key Features of the STEPR Protection Plan1:

Extended Parts and Labor Coverage : Longer-lasting protection.

: Longer-lasting protection. Accidental Damage Protection : Coverage for unexpected mishaps.

: Coverage for unexpected mishaps. Wear & Tear Coverage : Keep your STEPR in top condition.

: Keep your STEPR in top condition. Power Surge & Battery Coverage : Safeguard against electrical issues.

: Safeguard against electrical issues. No Deductibles : Coverage without additional costs.

: Coverage without additional costs. Professional On-site Repairs : Convenient and expert service.

: Convenient and expert service. Transferable Plans : Flexibility for future changes.

: Flexibility for future changes. Multiple Term Options: Choose from 36, 48, or 60-month plans at checkout.

"This partnership between STEPR and Safeware is more than just a collaboration; it's a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction and product longevity. By joining forces, we are setting new standards in product protection and customer care," said Dan Toigo, CEO of STEPR, Inc.

1Limitations and exclusions apply. See terms and conditions for complete coverage details. Terms available upon request.

About STEPR, Inc.:

STEPR, Inc. is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge stair-climbing technology. The brand is committed to enhancing its consumers' quality of life one step at a time through innovation and excellence. STEPR prides itself on its strong community focus and its dedication to providing the highest quality, personalized fitness solutions that inspire, educate, and motivate its members to lead healthy active lives.

Learn more about STEPR at www.getstepr.com

About Safeware

Safeware, a subsidiary of One80 Intermediaries, was founded in 1982. Safeware is a fully licensed insurance agency for extended warranty and service plan solutions, which gives customers and partners the flexibility to customize a program that meets their unique needs. Safeware has over 100 specialty fitness resellers and OEMs leveraging its protection solutions today.

Learn more about Safeware at www.safeware.com

