China Development Financial: CDIB Caring for Rural Students, Warming Hearts in the Cold Winter of Christmas. Angelo Koo, Encourages Businesses to Foster Positive Social Circles

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / As Christmas approaches, the streets are filled with a festive atmosphere, with families hanging Christmas stockings and decorating Christmas trees. It is a joyful time for families to celebrate. However, for children in rural areas, many face economic challenges, making daily life a struggle, and the idea of a joyful Christmas is beyond their imagination. CDIB Capital International (CDIB Capital) has long considered assisting vulnerable groups as its responsibility. The KGI Charity Foundation, a foundation sponsored by KGI Securities, is reaching out to show care for underprivileged children in remote areas during the cold winter. This initiative aims to allow these children to experience the joyful atmosphere of the Christmas season. Angelo Koo, Chairman of CDIB Capital, said that childhood experiences have a significant impact on future growth. Through corporate support, he aims to provide children with a happy and worry-free upbringing.

(Photo via China Development Financial)

In keeping with the ESG spirit of CDIB Capital, its subsidiary, KGI Securities, actively cares for children in remote areas through the KGI Charity Foundation. For seven consecutive years, the firm takes on the role of Santa Claus during Christmas, bringing warmth in winter by collecting gift shoeboxes filled with school supplies. Volunteers organize, package, and distribute these gift shoeboxes to children in remote areas such as Taitung, Nantou, Chiayi, Pingtung, creating a heartwarming Christmas for them. The thoughtful gifts include various stationery items that students use every day, favorite educational toys, sports equipment, and additional items such as practical clothing, scarves, and socks to ensure the children are well-prepared for the cold weather. This act of kindness has garnered enthusiastic responses from employees, with active participation from both KGI Financial Holding Group and KGI Securities staff. Through tangible actions, they support each other, connect hearts and blessings, and spread warmth to more disadvantaged areas.

Recognizing the importance of education quality, CDIB Capital has been deeply committed to assisting underprivileged students, contributing to the achievement of SDGs 4 - Quality Education, and supporting the development of the next generation under the guidance of the nation. Since the initiation of the 'Inclusive Vision' project in 2021, the focus has been on co-creating with the youth, fostering enjoyment with the elderly, promoting well-being for the underprivileged, and harmonizing with the environment. To ensure that students can study with peace of mind and have a brighter future, the company collaborates with volunteers to support community care systems. They accompany children and teenagers from high-caring families in the Sanxia District of New Taipei City. Through material donations and volunteer manpower, they nurture local students, allowing them to grow in a stable environment and ensuring that their educational resources receive quality treatment. Simultaneously, KGI, through the KGI Charity Foundation, has been supporting the 'Love, Cultivate Opportunities' project for nine consecutive years. This initiative aims to create a fair learning environment by providing English learning assistance to rural schools. This support enables these schools to hire external teachers, and in some cases, recruit foreign teachers to guide children in learning English. This foundation helps lay the foundation for English proficiency, ensuring that these students can smoothly integrate into the international community in the future.

Angelo Koo, Chairman of CDIB Capital, believes education serves as the pivotal factor in transforming lives and should not be limited by urban-rural disparities. As a leader in the financial industry's ESG initiatives, we are committed to ongoing efforts to ensure that every child can grow and thrive in a conducive educational environment. Our aspiration is that each child, regardless of their background, will have the opportunity to receive quality education. We empower individuals to contribute to society in the future, creating a positive and sustainable cycle of education and social impact.

