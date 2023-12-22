Chinese manufacturer Vaysunic New Energy has developed eight versions of its VM microinverters. Their AC output power ranges from 600 W to 1,000 W.Vaysunic New Energy has released a new series of microinverters. The VM line includes eight products, with AC outputs ranging from 600 W to 1,000 W. The manufacturer said the 600 W microinverters can take in DC power for PV modules in the range of 240 W to 410 W. The two 700 W models can take 270 W to 460 W, and the 800 W microinverter can take 330 W to 550 W. The 900 W model can take 350 W to 610 W, while the 1,000 W microinverter can convert energy ...

