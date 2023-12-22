China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says the nation installed 163 GW of solar in the first 10 months of this year, bringing it to nearly 560 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of October.China's NEA said the nation's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 560 GW at the end of November. In the first 11 months of this year, the country added 163.88 GW of new PV systems, with 21.32 GW deployed in November alone. New solar power installations hit 78.42 GW in China at the end of June. The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), meanwhile, said it expects newly PV ...

